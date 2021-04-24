Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,775.53

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,775.53 ($23.20) and traded as high as GBX 2,083 ($27.21). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 2,078 ($27.15), with a volume of 457,615 shares traded.

BRBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,636.25 ($21.38).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The company has a market cap of £8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 407.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,999.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,775.53.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,970 ($11,719.36). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total value of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57).

Burberry Group Company Profile (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.