Burger Swap Price Hits $3.76 on Major Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Burger Swap has a market cap of $45.45 million and $2.48 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for about $3.76 or 0.00007416 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00063794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00055182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00091300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.01 or 0.00644405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.96 or 0.07703065 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

