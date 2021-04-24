Burst Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Burst has a total market capitalization of $26.45 million and $46,859.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Burst Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,119,427,984 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Buying and Selling Burst

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

