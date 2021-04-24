Busey Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.7% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $73,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after acquiring an additional 154,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,172.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,194.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.