BUZZCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $50.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000475 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

