Bytom 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $94.90 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $234.48 million and approximately $94.90 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytom has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.70 or 0.00460847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000768 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,672,247,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,424,962,469 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

