Bytom 24 Hour Volume Reaches $72.55 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $226.41 million and $72.55 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.77 or 0.00451859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,672,391,775 coins and its circulating supply is 1,425,106,844 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

