Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.47.

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average of $75.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

