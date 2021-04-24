Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Calix by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Calix by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 37,355 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Calix by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 43,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 320.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. Calix has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

