Callahan Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $133.94 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.