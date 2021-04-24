Callisto Network Trading Down 35.4% Over Last Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 35.4% against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $32.30 million and $153,653.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,284.07 or 0.04491709 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00059693 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.