Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.87 Million

Brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to post sales of $278.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.61 million and the highest is $324.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $289.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million.

CPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.48.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.