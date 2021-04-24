Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

