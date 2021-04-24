Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 1,909 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.10 on Friday, hitting $276.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,678. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $172.15 and a one year high of $277.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.97.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

