Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 2,076 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after acquiring an additional 263,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

HCA stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $202.50. 1,672,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $205.58. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,314 shares of company stock valued at $20,526,026 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

