Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 6,766 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,694 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.0% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. 4,197,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,822. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.88. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

