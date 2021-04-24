Camelot Portfolios LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,763,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.93. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

