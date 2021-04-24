Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.96. 1,198,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,677. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $223.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.00.

