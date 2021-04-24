Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 106.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 282,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,263,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $401.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

