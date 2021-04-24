Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.12 on Friday, reaching $232.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,814. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $233.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

