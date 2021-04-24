Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 2,092 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 in the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BG traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.10. 1,209,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $85.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

