Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 47,742 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,742 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CX. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 134,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of CEMEX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,101,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,922,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.