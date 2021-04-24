Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4,211.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after buying an additional 178,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,427,000 after acquiring an additional 167,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $11.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $466.13. 2,289,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,196. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.75 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $468.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,502,617 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

