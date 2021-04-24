Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE CWH opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $44.10.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $22,554,555.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,699,968 shares of company stock worth $66,152,573. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 445,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $10,974,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $3,264,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $2,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

