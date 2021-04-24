Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total value of C$84,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,242 shares in the company, valued at C$1,341,675.87. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,478 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$34.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.28. The company has a market cap of C$6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.16. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$29.37 and a 12-month high of C$35.95.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$881.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

