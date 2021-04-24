Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,172.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,194.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.