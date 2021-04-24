Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.97

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.97 and traded as low as $3.52. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 456,218 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGIX. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Cancer Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cancer Genetics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cancer Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.