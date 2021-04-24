Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.97

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.97 and traded as low as $3.52. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 456,218 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.79.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGIX. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Cancer Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cancer Genetics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cancer Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.