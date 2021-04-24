Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,580 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.55% of Cantel Medical worth $52,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMD. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMD stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

