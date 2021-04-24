Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.87

Shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $13.68. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 348 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 million, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.51.
Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.
About Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC)
Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.
