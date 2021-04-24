Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.87

Shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $13.68. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 348 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 million, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

