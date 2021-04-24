Capita (LON:CPI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.26

Capita plc (LON:CPI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.26 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 45.28 ($0.59). Capita shares last traded at GBX 42.92 ($0.56), with a volume of 4,130,788 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 65.25 ($0.85).

The company has a market cap of £716.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.26.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

