Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $147.67

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.67 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.42). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 179.50 ($2.35), with a volume of 916,444 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital & Counties Properties PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 187.50 ($2.45).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 147.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.92.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

