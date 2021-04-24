Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.39 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

