Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 904,897 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFFN opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.39 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

