Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $397.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.13. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $119,600. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

