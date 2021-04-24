Carbon (CRBN) Price Down 17.5% This Week

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and $80,038.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00059170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00265737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.91 or 0.01014821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,669.43 or 1.00056276 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00022873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.01 or 0.00600319 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,341,400 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.