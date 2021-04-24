Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Cap of $36.20 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002296 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $36.20 billion and $4.39 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00062438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00044963 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00302692 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

