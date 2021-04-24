CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 23.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 140.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 48,984 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 8.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 12.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter.

CDNA opened at $78.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average is $69.13. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Insiders have sold 40,704 shares of company stock worth $3,149,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

