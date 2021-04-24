CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,086 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of CareTrust REIT worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

