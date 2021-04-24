CargoX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $115,131.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $37.78 million and $115,131.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00054633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00091118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.95 or 0.00643114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.04 or 0.07724633 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CXO is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,509,840 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

