Carriage Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $37.92 on Friday. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $682.37 million, a PE ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $65,990.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,371,893.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

