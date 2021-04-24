Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR opened at $44.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.