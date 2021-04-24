Carry (CRE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.51 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $116.88 million and $3.51 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carry has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00041778 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

