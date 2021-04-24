Carry (CRE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.51 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $116.88 million and $3.51 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carry has traded down 43.7% against the dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00041778 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

