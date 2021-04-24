carVertical (CV) Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, carVertical has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $14.51 million and approximately $394,819.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00063699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00055513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00091261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.31 or 0.00646777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.04 or 0.07752074 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

CV is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

