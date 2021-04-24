CashBet Coin (CBC) Price Hits $0.0104 on Exchanges

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $13.77, $18.94 and $50.98. During the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00063276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00056997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00091628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00645383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.62 or 0.08047037 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $18.94, $20.33, $33.94, $13.77, $24.68, $10.39, $5.60, $24.43, $51.55, $32.15 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.