Casino Betting Coin Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $66,857.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CBC) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

