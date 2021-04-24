Caspian Price Tops $0.0212 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. Caspian has a total market cap of $9.50 million and $25,239.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00017698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00056335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00091297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.77 or 0.08186783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.08 or 0.00645569 BTC.

Caspian is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

