Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 569.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.39% of Cassava Sciences worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at $695,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

SAVA stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

