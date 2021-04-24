Castle (CSTL) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Castle has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $17,626.19 and $32.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.11 or 0.00490004 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005275 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00030486 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.04 or 0.03057321 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,778,818 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

