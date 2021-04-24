Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Holdings Decreased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the quarter. Catalent accounts for about 1.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.10% of Catalent worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,764,000 after acquiring an additional 68,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Catalent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $149,074,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Catalent by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,362,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,793,000 after buying an additional 64,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.89. The stock had a trading volume of 736,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,985. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

